Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

Syed Hussain, 54, a former West Midlands Police superintendent from Barking, Essex, and Farah Ullah, 43, from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, have been charged with fraud and transferring criminal property following an alleged £720,000 investment scam. The charges concern offences between November 2022 and April 2023. Both are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

720000 Fraud Allegations

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges after a woman reportedly transferred the money believing she would receive large returns through an investment scheme. The case highlights concerns over significant financial crime impacting the public.

Former Police Officer Involved

Syed Hussain, dismissed from West Midlands Police prior to these charges, faces accusations of fraud and transferring criminal property. His former senior officer role adds notable public interest to the case.

Co-defendant Charged

Farah Ullah has been charged with fraud and two counts of transferring criminal property. Both defendants face the upcoming court hearing with proceedings currently ongoing.

CPS Statement

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

He also cautioned against any reporting or commentary that could prejudice the criminal case.