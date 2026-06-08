Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FRAUD CHARGE Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

  Syed Hussain, 54, a former West Midlands Police superintendent from Barking, Essex, and Farah Ullah, 43, from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, have been charged with fraud and transferring criminal property following an alleged £720,000 investment scam. The charges concern offences between November 2022 and April 2023. Both are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

720000 Fraud Allegations

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised charges after a woman reportedly transferred the money believing she would receive large returns through an investment scheme. The case highlights concerns over significant financial crime impacting the public.

Former Police Officer Involved

Syed Hussain, dismissed from West Midlands Police prior to these charges, faces accusations of fraud and transferring criminal property. His former senior officer role adds notable public interest to the case.

Co-defendant Charged

Farah Ullah has been charged with fraud and two counts of transferring criminal property. Both defendants face the upcoming court hearing with proceedings currently ongoing.

CPS Statement

Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”

He also cautioned against any reporting or commentary that could prejudice the criminal case.  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Police Seek Man After Sexual Assault on New Street Birmingham

STATION SEX ATTACK Police Seek Man After Sexual Assault on New Street Birmingham

UK News
Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

SERIAL OFFENDER Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

UK News
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

DIED AT SCENE Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

UK News
Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

EVENING STING Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

UK News
Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

BIKE THEFT Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

BRING HER HOME Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

UK News
Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

TWO DEAD Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

UK News
Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

TRAGIC CASE Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

UK News
Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Newton Abbot Collision

POLICE APPEAL Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Newton Abbot Collision

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

POLICE MURDER PROBE 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

JUSTICE DEMANDS Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

TRIAL UPDATE Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

UK News
Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

UK News
Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

MAJOR HAUL Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
Watch Live