A man who spun a wild yarn about being stabbed by a woman in Swindon has landed behind bars.

Fake Attack Lands Prus in Hot Water

Wojciech Prus, 24, from Rudziniec, Poland, fed Wiltshire Police a pack of lies, claiming that Slywia Thiede had plunged a knife into his arm. Swindon Crown Court heard his story was pure fiction, aimed at messing with justice.

He pleaded guilty to making false statements back in April 2021.

Judge Hands Down Slim Sentence Due to Immigration Status

Prus isn’t a British citizen. Judge Taylor’s sentencing options were tight. The judge sentenced him to five months behind bars and slapped a £128 charge on him, payable after release.