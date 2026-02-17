Watch Live
POLISH NATIONAL Blagger Sent Down for Faking Stabbing in Swindon

A man who spun a wild yarn about being stabbed by a woman in Swindon...

Published: 5:39 am February 17, 2026
Updated: 9:41 am February 17, 2026
A Man From Swindon Has Been Found Guilty Of Raping A Woman In 2016

A man who spun a wild yarn about being stabbed by a woman in Swindon has landed behind bars.

Fake Attack Lands Prus in Hot Water

Wojciech Prus, 24, from Rudziniec, Poland, fed Wiltshire Police a pack of lies, claiming that Slywia Thiede had plunged a knife into his arm. Swindon Crown Court heard his story was pure fiction, aimed at messing with justice.

He pleaded guilty to making false statements back in April 2021.

Judge Hands Down Slim Sentence Due to Immigration Status

Prus isn’t a British citizen. Judge Taylor’s sentencing options were tight. The judge sentenced him to five months behind bars and slapped a £128 charge on him, payable after release.

