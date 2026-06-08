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TOWER TRAGEDY Family of Three Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide at London Tower Block

Family of Three Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide at London Tower Block

Aditi, Rakesh, and their terminally ill nine-year-old son Sid died after falling from their 36th-floor apartment in the 45-storey UNCLE tower block at Elephant and Castle, South London. Emergency services were called early on Wednesday, 27 May, but the family were pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe this was a murder-suicide and are not seeking other suspects.

Tragic Family Loss

The family, originally from India but believed to reside in the UK, lived in a luxury apartment at one of London’s tallest residential buildings. Sid was reportedly suffering from kidney disease and was homeschooled. Bermondsey and Old Southwark MP Neil Coyle described the event as a “terrible tragedy” and confirmed police are carrying out ongoing investigations.

Police And Community Response

The Metropolitan Police treated the deaths as unexpected. Officers, the London Ambulance Service, Air Ambulance, and Fire Brigade attended the scene. Residents reported hearing shouting and screaming from the family’s flat in the weeks before the incident. Police confirmed no one else is being sought in connection with the case.

Luxury Living At Uncle Elephant

UNCLE Elephant and Castle features 458 high-end apartments with premium amenities, including a gym, concierge, co-working spaces, underground parking, and a 300-seat theatre. The block boasts panoramic views of London landmarks such as the London Eye and Wembley Stadium. Apartments predominantly house international students and young professionals, with rents ranging between £2,700 and £3,800 per month.

Ongoing Support And Investigation

Residents were informed of increased police presence and temporary road restrictions following the incident. Support services and emotional wellbeing guidance have been made available to the community. The Southwark Coroners Court is handling the case, and police continue to assist the family’s next of kin with specialist officers providing support.

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