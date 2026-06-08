Jordan Tattan jailed for violent abuse of pregnant girlfriend in Bexley

Jordan Tattan, 33, of Sidcup Road, was sentenced to five years at Woolwich Crown Court last month for a sustained campaign of domestic violence against his partner in Bexley, including attacking her while she was heavily pregnant. The offences occurred between December 2024 and January 2026, involving actual bodily harm, criminal damage, and assault charges. Police prosecuted Tattan after he repeatedly punched, kicked, and intimidated his then-partner, also assaulting another former girlfriend.

Violence During Pregnancy

The court heard the abuse began when Tattan’s partner was 33 weeks pregnant. Under the influence of alcohol, he forced his way into her home, causing damage and kicking a bucket that struck her stomach. Over 13 months, Tattan’s attacks escalated, with repeated punches, kicks, and physical assaults causing significant harm and fear.

Final Assault And Child Involvement

The last incident involved Tattan slapping his partner and fleeing while holding their child. The victim described the emotional toll as leaving her “anxious, fearful, and overwhelmed,” trapped in a constant state of “fight or flight.”

Attack On Another Former Partner

Tattan was also convicted of assaulting a previous girlfriend and the mother of his other child. Police intervened when he was found drunk at Paddington station, and later that night, he attacked her outside her home around 3am.

Judge Condemns Abuse

Judge David Miller said he had not seen such extensive domestic violence in years, condemning Tattan’s treatment of his former partner as using her “like a punching bag”. He sentenced Tattan to four years in prison plus one year on licence, highlighting that Tattan posed a danger to women. The judge also refuted defence claims that Tattan was a loving father, noting the abuse occurred often in front of their children.

Defence And Addiction

Defending barrister Sarah Fairburn acknowledged Tattan’s addiction to alcohol and nitrous oxide impacted his behaviour, with Tattan admitting to memory loss due to intoxication. She stated his remand in custody from March has begun to address these issues, and described him as a loving father. The judge, however, rejected this portrayal given the circumstances.