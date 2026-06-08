Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

PUNCH BAG Jordan Tattan jailed for violent abuse of pregnant girlfriend in Bexley

Jordan Tattan jailed for violent abuse of pregnant girlfriend in Bexley

Jordan Tattan, 33, of Sidcup Road, was sentenced to five years at Woolwich Crown Court last month for a sustained campaign of domestic violence against his partner in Bexley, including attacking her while she was heavily pregnant. The offences occurred between December 2024 and January 2026, involving actual bodily harm, criminal damage, and assault charges. Police prosecuted Tattan after he repeatedly punched, kicked, and intimidated his then-partner, also assaulting another former girlfriend.

Violence During Pregnancy

The court heard the abuse began when Tattan’s partner was 33 weeks pregnant. Under the influence of alcohol, he forced his way into her home, causing damage and kicking a bucket that struck her stomach. Over 13 months, Tattan’s attacks escalated, with repeated punches, kicks, and physical assaults causing significant harm and fear.

Final Assault And Child Involvement

The last incident involved Tattan slapping his partner and fleeing while holding their child. The victim described the emotional toll as leaving her “anxious, fearful, and overwhelmed,” trapped in a constant state of “fight or flight.”

Attack On Another Former Partner

Tattan was also convicted of assaulting a previous girlfriend and the mother of his other child. Police intervened when he was found drunk at Paddington station, and later that night, he attacked her outside her home around 3am.

Judge Condemns Abuse

Judge David Miller said he had not seen such extensive domestic violence in years, condemning Tattan’s treatment of his former partner as using her “like a punching bag”. He sentenced Tattan to four years in prison plus one year on licence, highlighting that Tattan posed a danger to women. The judge also refuted defence claims that Tattan was a loving father, noting the abuse occurred often in front of their children.

Defence And Addiction

Defending barrister Sarah Fairburn acknowledged Tattan’s addiction to alcohol and nitrous oxide impacted his behaviour, with Tattan admitting to memory loss due to intoxication. She stated his remand in custody from March has begun to address these issues, and described him as a loving father. The judge, however, rejected this portrayal given the circumstances.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsCrime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

RECKLESS RIDING Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

POLICE MURDER PROBE 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

JUSTICE DEMANDS Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

TRIAL UPDATE Preston Teacher Trial Jury Deliberates Baby Abuse Murder Case

UK News
Jordan Tattan jailed for violent abuse of pregnant girlfriend in Bexley

COURT APPERANCE Romanian Man Charged with Rape of Two Girls in Great Yarmouth

UK News
Missing Woman Carla Young Last Seen in Havant – Police Appeal

FIND CARLA Missing Woman Carla Young Last Seen in Havant – Police Appeal

UK News
Family of Three Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide at London Tower Block

TOWER TRAGEDY Family of Three Die in Suspected Murder-Suicide at London Tower Block

UK News
Major Fire Erupts at Scrap Yard in Ranskill – Firefighters Respond

SCRAP BLAZE Major Fire Erupts at Scrap Yard in Ranskill – Firefighters Respond

UK News
Family Tribute to Woman Killed in A419 Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

FAMILY TRIBUTE Family Tribute to Woman Killed in A419 Collision Near White Hart Roundabout

UK News
The Ghost in the Academic Machine

The Ghost in the Academic Machine

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

From Stadiums to Screens: How Fans Engage with Football in 2026

UK News
Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

JORNO CHARGE Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

UK News
Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

Former Swindon Advertiser Journalist Charged with Child Cruelty in Wiltshire

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

MAJOR HAUL Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

Lottery-Funded Museums and Cultural Spaces in the UK

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

FRAUD CHARGE Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

UK News
Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

Ex-West Midlands Police Superintendent Syed Hussain Charged With £720k Fraud

UK News
Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

POLICE CLASH Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Breaking News, UK News
Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Eight Men Admit Violent Disorder After Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Death

Breaking News, UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

POLICE ASSULT Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

UK News
Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

Sussex Police Officer Charged with Assault During Training Exercise

UK News
Watch Live