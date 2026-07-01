Two Released After Swindon Gorse Hill Shooting Investigation

Two individuals have been released without further action following a shooting in Gorse Hill, Swindon, on June 19. A 16-year-old boy and a 33-year-old man were arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation. After a police investigation, both have now been freed with no charges.

Serious Charges Against Others

Separate from those released, two men have been charged with attempted murder and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. Both remain in custody and are due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on July 24.

Additional Arrests Made

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 32-year-old man faces charges of conspiracy to murder and concern in the supply of Class C drugs.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 30-year-old man was arrested for conspiracy to murder.

Police Appeal For Information

Officers urge anyone with information to come forward. Contact police on 101 quoting log number 416 of June 20, or provide details anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.