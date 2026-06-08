Woman Jailed 30 Months for Selling £1m Fake Designer Goods in Ingoldmells

A 45-year-old woman from Ingoldmells has been jailed for 30 months after admitting to selling counterfeit luxury goods worth over £1 million from her shop. Trading Standards officers raided the store in 2023 and uncovered more than 1,600 fake items, including handbags and clothing branded as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Gucci.

Bust Uncovers 125m Counterfeits

Officers discovered the counterfeit goods hidden in wheelie bins and a back storeroom. Samples were sent to the named brands, which confirmed the items were fake. The potential retail value if sold as genuine was estimated at £1.25 million.

Admission Of Guilt

Matilda Price admitted six charges related to unauthorised use of trademarks and one charge of possessing criminal property at Lincoln Crown Court. She acknowledged being involved in the operation for approximately 15 months.

Judge Highlights Responsibility

Passing sentence, Judge Simon Hirst told Price there was no evidence she was coerced into the illegal activity. “This was your shop. You were paying the rent,” he said, emphasising her full responsibility.

Defence Claims Unsophisticated Operation

In mitigation, Price’s barrister described the scheme as an unsophisticated operation, noting that Price ordered the counterfeit goods using her own surname.