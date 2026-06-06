Man Arrested After Woman Raped in Bournemouth Lower Gardens

A woman in her 40s was raped in Bournemouth town centre in the early hours of Friday, June 5. Dorset Police received the report at 3:08am and responded immediately to the Lower Gardens area, where the attack took place.

Rapid Police Response

Officers and emergency medical services arrived on scene promptly. A large police cordon was set up to allow forensic teams and detectives to gather evidence while the area stayed closed to the public for several hours.

Suspect Arrested

Detectives have arrested a 53-year-old man from Bournemouth on suspicion of rape. He is currently in police custody for questioning as investigators continue their enquiries.

Victim And Suspect Linked

Senior investigators say the victim and suspect are believed to be known to one another, indicating the case is not random.

Public Appeal For Information

Dorset Police are urging anyone who was in the Lower Gardens area between 2:30am and 3:30am on June 5 to come forward. Witnesses with mobile phone footage or dashcam recordings are encouraged to contact police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers.