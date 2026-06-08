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CARE HOME ABUSE Linda Brunning Jailed 25 Years For Calderdale Care Home Child Abuse

Linda Brunning Jailed 25 Years For Calderdale Care Home Child Abuse

  Linda Brunning, 67, from Sowerby Bridge, Calderdale, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of children at Skircoat Lodge Children’s Home. The sentencing took place at Bradford Crown Court on Monday 8 June 2026 after a police investigation uncovered abuse that occurred between the 1970s and 1990s.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

Brunning was found guilty in February of one count of indecent assault on a male child and four counts of aiding and abetting serious sexual abuse committed by a former manager. She has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

Former Manager Acknowledged

Malcolm Phillips, 93, the former manager of Skircoat Lodge, was found by a jury to have committed similar offences. Due to his unfitness for trial, a trial of facts was held instead of a criminal trial. He received an Absolute Discharge but is subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and will remain on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Official Response

“Today’s outcome cannot undo the harm suffered by those children at Skircoat Lodge, but it does represent long overdue accountability. The bravery shown by the survivors in coming forward after so many years has been extraordinary, and we hope this brings some measure of acknowledgement and closure,” said Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale District Police.

Support For Survivors

Detective Chief Inspector Smith urged survivors of child abuse and exploitation to come forward whenever they are ready, assuring that “you will be listened to and believed.” The ‘When you are ready’ campaign offers support services to those affected.

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