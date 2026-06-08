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LICENCE ROW Neath Cake Shed Closes After Refusing Street Trading Licence

Neath Cake Shed Closes After Refusing Street Trading Licence

Amy Blake, owner of Blakes Bake Box in Neath, has shut her cake shed after refusing to pay for a street trading licence demanded by the local council. Operating from her front garden in Tonna, Amy says the request is unfair and unclear under current legislation, which dates back to 1982.

Licence Demand Sparks Closure

Amy approached the council months ago to clarify requirements for running a cake shed on private land open to the public. She was only recently told she must obtain a street trading licence.

Disputing Council Interpretation

Her main objection is the broad interpretation of the term “street” under the law, arguing that any privately owned land accessible to the public should not automatically require a trading licence.

Business Credentials Defended

Amy emphasised that Blakes Bake Box is a registered food business with a five-star hygiene rating, holds product and public liability insurance up to £5 million, and files a self-assessment with HMRC annually. She also clarified pricing misinformation, stating cakes sell for £5, not £8 as claimed online.

Personal Appeal Amid Online Criticism

Describing herself as a hardworking mother supporting her husband’s master’s degree and their children, Amy expressed disappointment at online negativity but stood firm on her decision to close the shed.

Future Of Regulations Questioned

With her cake shed now closed, Amy calls for a review of the 1982 trading laws to ensure they remain fair and fit for purpose in 2026.

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