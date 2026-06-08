Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

Fifteen-year-old Ishaq Mohammed has been missing since the evening of Thursday 4 June 2026 after leaving his home on Nelson Walk, East London. Police and family members launched a search after Ishaq was last spotted near Bow Church shortly after 7:15pm. Despite extensive efforts including poster campaigns and following leads across the area, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Search Efforts Underway

Family and friends have spent hours canvassing local streets, checking CCTV, Ring doorbell footage, and speaking to locals to track Ishaq’s movements. The critical gap in the timeline is where Ishaq went after being seen near Bow Church.

Vulnerable Teenager Alert

Ishaq is autistic, verbal, and considered vulnerable. His worried family have appealed urgently for anyone with information to come forward to help bring him home safely.

Police Appeal For Information

The Metropolitan Police can be contacted on 101 quoting CAD 8979/04JUN26. Authorities are especially interested in dashcam or CCTV footage from the Bow Church area at the time of Ishaq’s disappearance.

Community Support Needed

Family and local community members continue to share appeals online and in person, urging the public to stay vigilant and assist in the search to find Ishaq.