Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TEEN STILL MISSING Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

Missing Teen Ishaq Last Seen Near Bow Church London June 2026

Fifteen-year-old Ishaq Mohammed has been missing since the evening of Thursday 4 June 2026 after leaving his home on Nelson Walk, East London. Police and family members launched a search after Ishaq was last spotted near Bow Church shortly after 7:15pm. Despite extensive efforts including poster campaigns and following leads across the area, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Search Efforts Underway

Family and friends have spent hours canvassing local streets, checking CCTV, Ring doorbell footage, and speaking to locals to track Ishaq’s movements. The critical gap in the timeline is where Ishaq went after being seen near Bow Church.

Vulnerable Teenager Alert

Ishaq is autistic, verbal, and considered vulnerable. His worried family have appealed urgently for anyone with information to come forward to help bring him home safely.

Police Appeal For Information

The Metropolitan Police can be contacted on 101 quoting CAD 8979/04JUN26. Authorities are especially interested in dashcam or CCTV footage from the Bow Church area at the time of Ishaq’s disappearance.

Community Support Needed

Family and local community members continue to share appeals online and in person, urging the public to stay vigilant and assist in the search to find Ishaq.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
The Ghost in the Academic Machine

The Ghost in the Academic Machine

UK News
Police Seek Man After Sexual Assault on New Street Birmingham

STATION SEX ATTACK Police Seek Man After Sexual Assault on New Street Birmingham

UK News
Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

SERIAL OFFENDER Jeremiah Parchment Jailed 18 Years for Thornaby Rape and Strangulation

UK News
Auto Draft

TRAGIC NEWS Body Found in Plymouth Woods Confirmed as Missing Man Benjamin Niuwenhuisen

UK News
Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

DIED AT SCENE Fatal Crash Near Pembury: Couple Dies in Kent A228 Collision

UK News
Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

EVENING STING Police Seize 400 Nitrous Oxide Canisters in Bradford Shop Raid

UK News
Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

BIKE THEFT Dover Police Crackdown on Rising Motorbike Theft and Mopeds Antisocial Behaviour

UK News
Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

BRING HER HOME Missing Victoria Ford Last Seen in Knowle Fareham Police Appeal

UK News
Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

TWO DEAD Man Charged After Fatal M4 Crash Kills Couple in Hillingdon

UK News
Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

TRAGIC CASE Preston Davey Abuse Trial Timeline Blackpool Crown Court 2026

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

RECKLESS RIDING Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

UK News
Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

Hartlepool Hit-and-Run Leaves 22-Year-Old with Life-Altering Brain Injuries

UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

POLICE MURDER PROBE 12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

12-Year-Old Boy Dies After Car Collision in Brentwood Murder Probe

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

JUSTICE DEMANDS Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

Nottingham Families Demand Justice After 2023 Triple Killing Inquiry

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Police Appeal to Find Missing Dartford Teen Alaa Amraiw

BRING HIM HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing Dartford Teen Alaa Amraiw

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Dartford Teen Alaa Amraiw

Police Appeal to Find Missing Dartford Teen Alaa Amraiw

UK News
Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

UK News
Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

Online Casino Scams UK Players Should Check Before They Deposit

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

TRIBUTES PAID Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

Tributes Paid to Delivery Driver Chris Daniel After Fatal A386 Collision Near Okehampton

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

UK News
How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

How Technology Has Changed Infamous Casino Games

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

MAJOR HAUL Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

Police Appeal After Multiple Business Burglaries Rock Bexhill

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

COMMUNITY SAFETY CONCERNS Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Bexhill Collision on A259

UK News
Watch Live