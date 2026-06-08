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GROWING CONCERNS Two Missing Boys Last Seen in Godstone Evening Police Appeal

Two Missing Boys Last Seen in Godstone Evening Police Appeal

Police are urgently searching for two missing boys, Kaan, 13, and Nicholas, 12, who were last spotted in Godstone on the evening of 3 June. South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal amid growing concern, as it is not known if the boys are together or separately missing.

Descriptions Of Boys

Kaan is white, slim, about 4ft 10in tall, last seen wearing a grey tracksuit, black T-shirt, and black trainers. Nicholas is also white, slim, approximately 5ft 10in tall with brown hair, wearing a light blue tracksuit when he disappeared.

Where They Were Last Seen

Both boys were reported missing from the same address near Godstone around 7pm on 3 June. Kaan is linked to several areas, including Godstone, Redhill, London Victoria, and Kent.

Police Request Public Help

South Yorkshire Police urge anyone with information about Kaan or Nicholas’s whereabouts to get in touch immediately. Messages can be sent referencing PR/SYP-20260603-0752 for Kaan or PR/SYP-20260603-0712 for Nicholas.

Local Community Concern

Concern is mounting within the community and local officials as the search to find Kaan and Nicholas intensifies. Police continue to coordinate efforts to ensure the boys are found safe and returned home.

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