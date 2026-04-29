Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

Kent Police are urgently seeking witnesses and potential victims following reports of voyeurism at the Thomas Ingoldsby pub on Canterbury High Street on Sunday 26 April 2026. The incident occurred around 6pm when a man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously inside the women’s toilets, looking under the stalls.
Man Arrested On Suspicion
Officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested a 34-year-old local man on suspicion of voyeurism. He has since been released on bail with investigations ongoing.
Victims Urged To Come Forward
Police confirmed the alleged victims left before officers arrived and have not yet come forward. They are appealing directly to them, and anyone with information, to help with the investigation.
How To Provide Information
- Contact Kent Police quoting reference 46/66074/26 on 01843 222289
- Alternatively, provide details anonymously through Crimestoppers online
- Or call Crimestoppers freephone on 0800 555111
Community Safety Priority
Kent Police emphasise the importance of community vigilance and encourage anyone who witnessed unusual behaviour in Canterbury’s High Street area on the evening of 26 April to contact them without delay.