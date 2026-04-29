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TOLIET PREV Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

Kent Police are urgently seeking witnesses and potential victims following reports of voyeurism at the Thomas Ingoldsby pub on Canterbury High Street on Sunday 26 April 2026. The incident occurred around 6pm when a man was reportedly seen acting suspiciously inside the women’s toilets, looking under the stalls.

Man Arrested On Suspicion

Officers quickly arrived at the scene and arrested a 34-year-old local man on suspicion of voyeurism. He has since been released on bail with investigations ongoing.

Victims Urged To Come Forward

Police confirmed the alleged victims left before officers arrived and have not yet come forward. They are appealing directly to them, and anyone with information, to help with the investigation.

How To Provide Information

Community Safety Priority

Kent Police emphasise the importance of community vigilance and encourage anyone who witnessed unusual behaviour in Canterbury’s High Street area on the evening of 26 April to contact them without delay.

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