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META MELTDOWN Facebook Outage Hits UK and Worldwide Users Amid Global Access Failure

Facebook Outage Hits UK and Worldwide Users Amid Global Access Failure

  Facebook experienced a major outage on Friday afternoon, leaving thousands of users across the UK and globally unable to access the site and Messenger services. The disruption started shortly after 1pm UK time, with reports of severe technical issues preventing content from loading and error messages appearing across the platform.

Widespread User Complaints

According to data from downforeveryoneorjustme.com, over 20,000 Facebook users have reported problems accessing the social media network. The outage isn’t restricted to the UK but has also impacted users in the United States, Canada, Spain, Hungary, and the Philippines.

Messenger Also Affected

Facebook’s Messenger service is also down, with users unable to send or receive messages. This compounds frustrations as many rely on the platform for instant communication.

No Official Explanation Yet

Meta, Facebook’s parent company, has not issued a statement yet explaining the cause of the outage or when services will be restored, leaving users anxiously waiting for updates.

Ongoing Updates

This is a developing story. For those with information, photos, or videos related to the outage, contact details are available for submitting tips to the newsdesk.

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