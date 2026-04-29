Ebbw Vale Dealer Jailed for Supplying Nine Ounces of Cocaine Weekly

Joel Crump, 35, of Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to six years in prison at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting to being involved in the supply of cocaine in Abertillery. The case emerged after police reviewed a phone seized during another investigation, uncovering messages that revealed significant drug-dealing activities.

Boasting About Supply

Police found messages where Crump boasted about moving nine ounces of cocaine per week, approximately one kilogram monthly, over eight months. This evidence was critical in securing his conviction.

Police Commitment

PC Owen Furlong, leading the case, said: “The messages linked to Crump demonstrated that he was involved in supplying significant volumes of cocaine, including boasting about moving nine ounces a week.” He added that the arrest and sentencing reflected the police’s commitment to disrupting harmful drug operations in the community.

Community Safety Appeal

Authorities urge the public to report any concerns about drug dealing or supply in their area. Calls can be made to 101, messages sent via social media, or reports submitted through the police website. Anonymity is assured through Crimestoppers, who accept phone and online reports.