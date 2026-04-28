Teen Charged with Murder After Airbnb Host Stabbed in London

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an Airbnb host in central London just hours after arriving in the UK and renting a room from her. Enzo Bettamio, 18, was extradited from the United Arab Emirates and appeared at the Old Bailey charged with killing 27-year-old Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela.

Arrival And Deadly Night

Bettamio, a dual Brazilian and Italian national, flew from Los Angeles to the UK on 5 April 2024. He used Airbnb to rent a room at Ms Thiamphanit’s property on Stanhope Place near Marble Arch. On the night of 5 April, the victim played board games with friends before leaving early on 6 April, citing an emergency at home.

Last Sighting And Rapid Flight

Ms Thiamphanit was last seen alive when an Uber dropped her off at 4.24am. Approximately 13 hours later, Bettamio hailed a black cab on Bayswater Road and travelled to the airport, where he purchased a ticket to Dubai.

Victim Found Dead

Concerned friends alerted the police, who discovered Ms Thiamphanit’s body inside her home on 8 April. Prosecutor Nadeem Holland revealed she suffered multiple stab wounds, with a large silver knife still embedded in her neck. The post-mortem confirmed death from multiple sharp force injuries.

Extradition And Court Appearance

On 24 April, Bettamio was extradited back to the UK and charged with murder after being arrested at Charing Cross police station. During a hearing before Judge Simon Mayo KC, he confirmed his identity. A plea hearing is set for 14 July, with a provisional trial beginning 1 February next year.