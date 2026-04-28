Police Seek Help to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Rubin from Redhill

Surrey Police are urgently appealing for information to locate Rubin, a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Redhill. The search began after concerns were raised over Rubin’s welfare, with possible sightings linked to areas including Woking, Guildford, and Oxted.

Who Is Rubin

Rubin is described as a White boy, approximately 5ft 3in tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes. The teenager’s appearance details are critical for public identification.

Widespread Search Areas

Police believe Rubin may have connections across multiple Surrey locations such as Woking, Guildford, and Oxted, widening the search scope beyond his home town of Redhill.

Welfare Concerns

Officers express significant concern for Rubin’s safety and wellbeing, emphasising the need to locate him as swiftly as possible.

How To Help

If you have seen Rubin or have any information about his whereabouts, Surrey Police urge you to contact them immediately. Details can be sent via direct message quoting reference PR/45260048274.