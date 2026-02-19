Tram and Bus Crash Shuts Nottingham Road

Chaos erupted on Inham Road Eastbound after a tram and bus collided. Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has now cleared the scene, but emergency services remain on site. Commuters are urged to avoid the area for the rest of the day.

Emergency Crews from Four Stations Respond

Firefighters from Stapleford Fire Station, Highfields Fire Station, West Bridgford Fire Station, and the Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service rushed to the crash site to deal with the incident.

Passengers Safe but Some Treated for Minor Injuries

Thankfully, all passengers involved are safe. Some are receiving treatment on site for minor injuries, with no life-threatening conditions reported.

Road Closed – Tram Service Disrupted

Inham Road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain so for some time. For updates on tram services, commuters can check with NET Nottingham Tram. Emergency services thank everyone for their patience during this disruption.