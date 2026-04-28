Two Men Arrested Over Fatal Assault of Scarlett Faulkner in Co Tipperary

Two men aged in their 40s and late teens have been arrested by Gardaí in Co Tipperary over the fatal assault of Scarlett Faulkner, 29. The arrests took place on Tuesday morning as part of ongoing investigations into the incident that occurred on March 21st at the R494 Birdhill. Both men are being held under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007, in local Garda stations.

Family Support Underway

A family liaison officer has been assigned to assist Scarlett Faulkner’s family amid the investigation. Gardaí continue to emphasise their commitment to providing support while pursuing justice.

Previous Court Appearances

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with assault causing serious harm to Scarlett Faulkner and appeared last week before Nenagh District Court via video-link from a youth detention centre. Additionally, a 41-year-old woman co-accused in the case also appeared on remand via video-link from Limerick Prison.

Upcoming Court Directions

The girl and the woman remain remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear again before Nenagh District Court on May 15th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.