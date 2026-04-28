Baby Found Dead in Plymouth as Woman Arrested for Child Neglect

Devon and Cornwall Police are investigating after a baby was found dead on Charles Darwin Road near Pembroke Street, Plymouth, on the evening of Monday 27 April. Officers responded at 7.30pm following a call from the ambulance service amid concerns for the child’s welfare. A woman in her 30s has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect and remains in custody as inquiries continue.

Emergency Services Respond

Police were alerted by the ambulance service and attended the scene promptly. Despite their efforts, the baby was sadly pronounced dead at the location.

Woman Arrested In Custody

A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of child neglect in connection with the baby’s death. She is currently being held for questioning as the investigation proceeds.

Emergency Services Respond to Appeal

Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Officers are appealing for anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist their inquiries.