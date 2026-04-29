Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Barnet on Highfield Avenue

Police launched an investigation and arrested a 45-year-old man following a stabbing incident in Highfield Avenue, Barnet, on Wednesday 29 April at 11:16am. Officers, including armed units and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, responded swiftly to reports of multiple stabbings.

Victims Treated At Scene

Two men, one in his 70s and another in his 30s, sustained stab wounds and received immediate treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. Both are now in stable condition.

Suspect Confronted By Police

The suspect attempted to stab officers attending the scene and was subsequently restrained with a Taser before being arrested. No police officers were injured during the arrest.

Counter Terrorism Involvement

Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the inquiry and coordinating with the Metropolitan Police to determine all circumstances surrounding the incident, including any potential terrorism links.

Official Statements

“Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened,” said Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing. “Thank you to those who were in the area at the time and supported the response to this terrible incident.”

The arrested man remains in custody while authorities verify his nationality and background as the investigation continues.