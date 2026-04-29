Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TERROR PROBE Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Barnet on Highfield Avenue

Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Barnet on Highfield Avenue

Police launched an investigation and arrested a 45-year-old man following a stabbing incident in Highfield Avenue, Barnet, on Wednesday 29 April at 11:16am. Officers, including armed units and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service, responded swiftly to reports of multiple stabbings.

Victims Treated At Scene

Two men, one in his 70s and another in his 30s, sustained stab wounds and received immediate treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. Both are now in stable condition.

Suspect Confronted By Police

The suspect attempted to stab officers attending the scene and was subsequently restrained with a Taser before being arrested. No police officers were injured during the arrest.

Counter Terrorism Involvement

Specialist officers from Counter Terrorism Policing are leading the inquiry and coordinating with the Metropolitan Police to determine all circumstances surrounding the incident, including any potential terrorism links.

Official Statements

“Whilst I must stress this investigation is at an early stage, we are working quickly to understand exactly what happened,” said Laurence Taylor, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing. “Thank you to those who were in the area at the time and supported the response to this terrible incident.”

The arrested man remains in custody while authorities verify his nationality and background as the investigation continues.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

COURT DRAMA Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

UK News
Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

POLICE APPEAL Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

UK News
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

IN COURT Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

UK News
Witnesses Are Being Sought Following A Serious Assault In Maidstone

TRAFFIC CHAOS M25 Clockwise Closed Between J4-J6 After Serious A21 Collision in Kent

Travel News, UK News
Ebbw Vale Dealer Jailed for Supplying Nine Ounces of Cocaine Weekly

DRUGS BUST Ebbw Vale Dealer Jailed for Supplying Nine Ounces of Cocaine Weekly

UK News
13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

CARAVAN CRASH 13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

UK News
Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

CAR CRIME Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

UK News
Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

MURDER SENTANCE Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

COACH CRASH Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

WASTE SCANDAL Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

KNIFE APPEAL East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

UK News
East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

DNA BREAKTHROUGH Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

UK News
Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

MAJOR RAID Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

Breaking News, UK News
Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

SEX ATTACK Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

UK News
Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

UK News
Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

UK News
Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

POLICE UPDATE Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Watch Live