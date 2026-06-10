Police Appeal After Man Stabbed at Swindon Rugby Club

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at a rugby club in Swindon on 9 June. At around 3.55pm, a man in his 20s was stabbed at the Greenbridge Road rugby club and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged. Police set up a scene at the rugby club to conduct enquiries, which have now been lifted.

Urgent Witness Call

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the stabbing or any related dispute. Witness information is critical to help police understand the full circumstances of the incident.

Victim Treated And Released

The stabbed man received treatment at the hospital and has since been discharged, indicating his injuries were not life-threatening.

Urgent Witness Call Attack

Wiltshire Police Appeal to Identify Couple After Savage Dog Attack in Melksham Park">Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack and are following up leads obtained from the scene and public reports.

How To Help

If you have any information about the incident, contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54260068868. Your details will remain confidential.