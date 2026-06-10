Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

STABBING ATTACK Police Appeal After Man Stabbed at Swindon Rugby Club

Police Appeal After Man Stabbed at Swindon Rugby Club

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing at a rugby club in Swindon on 9 June. At around 3.55pm, a man in his 20s was stabbed at the Greenbridge Road rugby club and was taken to the hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged. Police set up a scene at the rugby club to conduct enquiries, which have now been lifted.

Urgent Witness Call

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw the stabbing or any related dispute. Witness information is critical to help police understand the full circumstances of the incident.

Victim Treated And Released

The stabbed man received treatment at the hospital and has since been discharged, indicating his injuries were not life-threatening.

Urgent Witness Call Attack

Wiltshire Police Appeal to Identify Couple After Savage Dog Attack in Melksham Park">Wiltshire Police have launched an investigation into the attack and are following up leads obtained from the scene and public reports.

How To Help

If you have any information about the incident, contact Wiltshire Police on 101 quoting reference 54260068868. Your details will remain confidential.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CrimePolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

BRING HIM HOME Kent Police Appeal to Find Missing Gillingham Man Adrian Davies

UK News
Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

PROTEST FIRE Bus Torched in Belfast Amid Protests After Sudanese Migrant Charged

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

POLICE ATTACK Two Men Jailed for Throwing Grenade and Cone at Police in Southampton Protest

UK News

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Belfast Beheading Attack

UK News
Sidcup Assault Victim Stuart Tickner Dies After Station Road Attack

TRIBUTES POUR IN Sidcup Assault Victim Stuart Tickner Dies After Station Road Attack

UK News
Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

OFFICER ASSAULT Bradford Police Sergeant Admits Off-Duty Assault in Kirklees Court

UK News
West Belfast Dad Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack on Man

HERO INTERVENTION West Belfast Dad Uses Hurley Stick to Stop Knife Attack on Man

UK News
Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

MENTAL HEALTH CHALENGES Devizes Woman Jailed Eight Years for Killing Her Mother on Christmas Day

UK News
Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

OIL STING Three Arrested in Thanet as Stolen Cooking Oil Seized in Police Sting

UK News
Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

FLASHER PROBE Martin Daynes Charged With Indecent Exposure in Sittingbourne

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

LEG DAMAGE Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

UK News
Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

Three Jailed Over Brutal Dewsbury Machete Attack Nearly Losing Victim’s Leg

UK News
Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

UK News
Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

Barnet Man Jamie Duncan Sought After Finchley Woman Murdered

UK News
Norfolk duo fined for illegal waste dumping in Clenchwarton village

WASTE CRIME Norfolk duo fined for illegal waste dumping in Clenchwarton village

UK News
Norfolk duo fined for illegal waste dumping in Clenchwarton village

Norfolk duo fined for illegal waste dumping in Clenchwarton village

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

ARSON ATTACK Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

UK News
Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

Whittlesey Man Jailed for Christmas Day Arson Causing £50k Damage

UK News
Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

DEALER JAILED Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

UK News
Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

Wirral Drug Dealer Derek Tinkler Jailed for Cannabis and Heroin Supply

UK News
Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine Following Police Bust

SERIOUS DEALER Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine Following Police Bust

UK News
Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine Following Police Bust

Stockton Man Jailed for Supplying Cocaine Following Police Bust

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

DEALER JAILED Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

UK News
Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

UK News
M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

FIRE CHAOS M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

UK News
M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

UK News
Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

KNIFE CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

UK News
Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

UK News
Watch Live