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SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

A 14-year-old Iranian boy who raped a schoolgirl in Bedfordshire was spared custody and instead ordered to attend consent awareness lessons, sparking fury from the victim’s family. The assault took place on September 23, 2025, near a skate park when the teen forcibly led the girl to bushes and sexually assaulted her, the court heard.

Victim’s Family Condemns Sentence

The victim’s relatives were left stunned after the youth, living in foster care, received a rehabilitation order rather than jail time. They branded the sentence a “joke” and fear the attacker remains a threat with no real punishment imposed.

Details Of The Assault

Prosecutor Cassandra Roberts explained the attacker demanded the victim “do stuff,” ignoring her repeated pleas of “Get off me” and “No.” Social media posts made by the teen in the hours following the assault were also presented in court.

Legal Outcome And Restrictions

The 14-year-old was convicted in January of rape and two counts of sexual assault and sentenced in March. As part of his rehabilitation, he must attend sessions on consent, personal boundaries, and victim impact, plus a two-year order banning him from the area where the incident occurred.

Context On Migrant Status

The youth arrived in the UK in June 2025 as an unaccompanied minor by small boat. Due to youth justice practices, he was not placed in a young offender institution. The Home Office confirmed foreign nationals committing serious crimes face deportation when possible, though asylum seeker protections and risks in Iran complicate removal.

“The victim’s family are furious. They’re outraged. This sentence is a total joke. The rapist is still free and could just do it again.” – Source close to family

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