EastEnders’ Ronni Ancona to Exit After Dramatic Short Stint

Ronni Ancona, the acclaimed actress and comedian, is set to depart EastEnders in the coming weeks after a concise but eventful run on the BBC soap. Ancona, 56, joined the London-based show late last year and made her debut in January 2026 as Bea Pollard, a schoolfriend of Linda Carter. Her character quickly became central to a gripping storyline involving deception and a dramatic attack on Honey Mitchell, making Bea a memorable villain in Albert Square.

Short-lived Villain Role

Bea Pollard, portrayed by Ancona, shocked viewers by stealing thousands from Honey Mitchell and causing serious harm, placing Honey in the hospital. The twisty villainy added fresh tension to the soap’s evolving drama. Ancona expressed her delight over joining such an iconic show, praising the complexity and unpredictability of her character.

Limited Run Confirmed

An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed Ancona’s exit was planned from the start, noting the role was a limited engagement. The actress’s stint was extended to deliver a “very dramatic storyline” that will reach its climax shortly, signalling her imminent departure from the soap.

Behind The Scenes Insight

According to sources close to the production, the show’s new leadership wanted a high-profile addition after the previous executive’s exit. Showrunner Ben was enthusiastic about casting Ancona and gave her time to establish the character with viewers before deciding on a concluding arc.

Fan Reactions

Audiences have been captivated by Ancona’s portrayal of Bea, with many praising her mix of humour and menace. Fans are now anticipating the upcoming dramatic exit and its impact on the rest of the Walford community.