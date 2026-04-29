Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HEARTLESS Nicole Blain Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Thea in Greenock

Nicole Blain Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Thea in Greenock

  Nicole Blain, 30, was found guilty today of murdering three-week-old Thea June Wilson in Greenock, Inverclyde. Thea died from a fractured skull, brain damage, and two broken ribs following a savage attack on July 14, 2023, at a flat. The verdict was delivered by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow after hearing evidence that exposed Blain’s claims as false.

Jury Rejects Blain’s Account

Blain, from Greenock, had alleged that a toddler snatched Thea from her crib and caused the fatal injuries by dropping her. The court, however, heard medical testimony showing the baby’s injuries were severe, usually seen in high-impact incidents rather than accidents. Thea’s head was likely struck against a hard floor at least three times.

Horrific Injuries Revealed

In addition to the fractured skull and broken ribs, Thea suffered brain damage, spinal bleeding, blunt force trauma, and bleeding in her eyes. Medics confirmed the damage was inconsistent with a simple fall or accidental injury, as claimed by Blain.

Text Messages Show Blain’s Struggles

Text messages shown in court revealed Blain’s pleas for help, sent to her mother-in-law, Laura Wilson, admitting she was struggling to cope. In one message, she said: “I can’t cope, Laura. I’m scared something happens to her.” Another read: “I’m not well enough to do this and be responsible for a baby so little. My head is a mess. I’m scared she is going to die. It’s horrible.”

Judge Signals Life Sentence

Sentencing was adjourned pending reports, but Judge Scott warned Blain: “When I sentence you, I will be passing a life sentence.” As she was led from the dock, Blain broke down sobbing, saying, “I’m not going to be alright.” She is due to return to court next month.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

CAR CRIME Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

UK News
Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

MURDER SENTANCE Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

UK News
Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

DRUNK JAILED Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

UK News
Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

FIRE ATTACK Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

UK News
Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

RAPE CHARGE Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

UK News

BRING HIM HOME Police Seek Help to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Rubin from Redhill

UK News
Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

AIRPORT ATTACK Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

UK News
Three Men Jailed After £10K Drug Cash Found Near A1 Crash Site Peterborough

DRUG BUST Three Men Jailed After £10K Drug Cash Found Near A1 Crash Site Peterborough

UK News
Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

POLICE CHARGE Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

UK News
Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

FRIENDS PAY TRIBUTE Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

IN COURT Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

UK News
Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

Overview of online play in the United Kingdom region

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

TOLIET PREV Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

UK News
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

COACH CRASH Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

WASTE SCANDAL Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

POLICE BRAVERY Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Teacher Clark Eastwood Jailed Over Sex With 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

TRUST ABUSE Teacher Jailed Suspended for Sex with 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

UK News
Teacher Clark Eastwood Jailed Over Sex With 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

Teacher Jailed Suspended for Sex with 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
Watch Live