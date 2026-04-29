Nicole Blain Found Guilty of Murdering Baby Thea in Greenock

Nicole Blain, 30, was found guilty today of murdering three-week-old Thea June Wilson in Greenock, Inverclyde. Thea died from a fractured skull, brain damage, and two broken ribs following a savage attack on July 14, 2023, at a flat. The verdict was delivered by a jury at the High Court in Glasgow after hearing evidence that exposed Blain’s claims as false.

Jury Rejects Blain’s Account

Blain, from Greenock, had alleged that a toddler snatched Thea from her crib and caused the fatal injuries by dropping her. The court, however, heard medical testimony showing the baby’s injuries were severe, usually seen in high-impact incidents rather than accidents. Thea’s head was likely struck against a hard floor at least three times.

Horrific Injuries Revealed

In addition to the fractured skull and broken ribs, Thea suffered brain damage, spinal bleeding, blunt force trauma, and bleeding in her eyes. Medics confirmed the damage was inconsistent with a simple fall or accidental injury, as claimed by Blain.

Text Messages Show Blain’s Struggles

Text messages shown in court revealed Blain’s pleas for help, sent to her mother-in-law, Laura Wilson, admitting she was struggling to cope. In one message, she said: “I can’t cope, Laura. I’m scared something happens to her.” Another read: “I’m not well enough to do this and be responsible for a baby so little. My head is a mess. I’m scared she is going to die. It’s horrible.”

Judge Signals Life Sentence

Sentencing was adjourned pending reports, but Judge Scott warned Blain: “When I sentence you, I will be passing a life sentence.” As she was led from the dock, Blain broke down sobbing, saying, “I’m not going to be alright.” She is due to return to court next month.