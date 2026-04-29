Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SCAMMERS Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

Wiltshire Police are actively searching for Daniel Tilden, 33, and Samantha Turnball, 40, in connection with a £20,000 fraud by false representation in the Devizes area. Officers are keen to question the pair as part of an ongoing investigation into this significant financial crime.

High-value Fraud Alert

The theft involved a substantial sum of £20,000, highlighting the seriousness of the fraud. Police have not disclosed further details about how the crime was committed, but emphasise the importance of locating the suspects swiftly.

Suspects Sought In Devizes

Tilden and Turnball are known to frequent Devizes and the surrounding areas. Wiltshire Police are urging the public to be vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist their inquiries.

Police Appeal For Information

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 54250168339. The force stresses the importance of public help in bringing those responsible to justice.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

CARAVAN CRASH 13-Year-Old Girl and Man Arrested After Serious Caravan Park Crash in Shropshire

UK News
Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

CAR CRIME Gang Jailed for Targeting Audi RS Car Thefts in Surrey and Sussex

UK News
Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

MURDER SENTANCE Thomas Turner Jailed for Life for Normanton Murder of Friend Mandy Riley

UK News
Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

DRUNK JAILED Port Talbot Woman Jailed for Deliberately Running Over Man in Hit-and-Run

UK News
Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

FIRE ATTACK Owen Martin jailed for firebomb attack on Glasgow home with mother and children inside

UK News
Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

RAPE CHARGE Two Men Charged with Rape of Woman in Plymouth Sherford

UK News

BRING HIM HOME Police Seek Help to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Rubin from Redhill

UK News
Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

AIRPORT ATTACK Police Officer Punched at Manchester Airport During Violent Arrest

UK News
Three Men Jailed After £10K Drug Cash Found Near A1 Crash Site Peterborough

DRUG BUST Three Men Jailed After £10K Drug Cash Found Near A1 Crash Site Peterborough

UK News
Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

POLICE CHARGE Teen Charged Over Fatal Alton House Fire Killing Elderly Couple

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

COURT DRAMA Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

UK News
Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

UK News
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

IN COURT Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

SCAMMERS Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

UK News
Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

UK News
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

TOLIET PREV Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

UK News
Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

Kent Police Appeal for Witnesses After Suspected Voyeurism in Canterbury Pub

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

COACH CRASH Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

POLICE BRAVERY Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

Hampshire Officers Disarm Knife Attacker in Southampton Supermarket Car Park

UK News
Teacher Clark Eastwood Jailed Over Sex With 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

TRUST ABUSE Teacher Jailed Suspended for Sex with 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

UK News
Teacher Clark Eastwood Jailed Over Sex With 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

Teacher Jailed Suspended for Sex with 16-Year-Old Pupil in Staffordshire

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

The Student Journalist’s Handbook: Mastering the Art of Campus Reporting

UK News
Watch Live