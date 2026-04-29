Wiltshire Police Hunt Couple Over £20,000 Fraud in Devizes

Wiltshire Police are actively searching for Daniel Tilden, 33, and Samantha Turnball, 40, in connection with a £20,000 fraud by false representation in the Devizes area. Officers are keen to question the pair as part of an ongoing investigation into this significant financial crime.

High-value Fraud Alert

The theft involved a substantial sum of £20,000, highlighting the seriousness of the fraud. Police have not disclosed further details about how the crime was committed, but emphasise the importance of locating the suspects swiftly.

Suspects Sought In Devizes

Tilden and Turnball are known to frequent Devizes and the surrounding areas. Wiltshire Police are urging the public to be vigilant and report any sightings or information that could assist their inquiries.

Police Appeal For Information

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 54250168339. The force stresses the importance of public help in bringing those responsible to justice.