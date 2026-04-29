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IN COURT Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

  Two Afghan nationals, Hashmat Miakhel, 31, and Sayed Hoshmand, 19, have appeared at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court charged with raping a woman at a residential property in Sherford, Plymouth. The alleged attack happened in the early hours of 26 April 2026, following an initial meeting in the North Hill area of Plymouth.

Police Details On Incident

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed the suspects and the victim were first in contact at North Hill before travelling together to Sherford. The men were remanded in custody after their court appearance on 28 April 2026 and are due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 1 June 2026.

Legal Process Underway

Det Insp Katy Deer of Devon and Cornwall Police urged the public to refrain from speculation during the ongoing court proceedings, stating, “We understand the concern an incident such as this may cause. However, as court proceedings are now active, I ask the public not to speculate and respect the legal process.”

Transparency On Nationality

The police released the nationality of the accused to maintain openness with the community. This decision follows the National Police Chiefs’ Council guidelines on public information during active legal cases.

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Topics :Crime

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