Two Boys Die in Wolverhampton House Fire as Police Launch Investigation

Two young boys, three-year-old J’Saun and one-year-old Xaliq, tragically died in a house fire on Mason Street, Wolverhampton, at around 8.30pm on Friday, April 24. Firefighters rescued the boys from the blaze, but despite paramedics’ efforts, the boys were pronounced dead at the scene. West Midlands Police responded to the incident and are working with the fire service to determine the cause of the fire. A woman in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the deaths but has since been released on bail as the investigation continues.

Fire Rescue Efforts

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the house to rescue those trapped inside. Two other children and a woman had already evacuated the property prior to emergency services arriving. Paramedics checked them at the scene, but none needed hospital treatment.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Inspector David Cooper said the investigation into the full circumstances of the fire is ongoing. He added the police are supporting the family of the two boys through this devastating time. Members of the public with information are urged to contact police via 101, quoting log 5640 of April 24.

Family’s Privacy Respected

The family of the boys has requested privacy as they grieve following the tragic loss. West Midlands Police have asked the public to respect their wishes.

Ongoing Inquiry

Authorities continue to work closely with the fire service to establish what caused the blaze that led to this tragic incident in Wolverhampton.