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URGENT APPEAL Police Appeal to Find Missing Medway Teenager Kimberly Kennedy

Police Appeal to Find Missing Medway Teenager Kimberly Kennedy

Kent Police are urgently seeking help to find 15-year-old Kimberly Kennedy, who went missing in Medway. Kimberly was last seen at 3:15pm on Tuesday 28 April in the Fort Pitt Hill area of Rochester. Officers and the community are concerned for her welfare.

Distinctive Appearance Noted

Kimberly is around 5ft 6in tall, with long burgundy hair and a slim build. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a black hoodie, grey jogging bottoms, black trainers and carrying a black backpack featuring a white logo.

Public Asked For Vital Information

Police are urging anyone who has seen Kimberly or knows of her whereabouts to contact them immediately. For urgent information, callers should dial 999 quoting reference 28-0878.

Alternative Reporting Options

Non-urgent details can be reported via 101 or through live chat at www.kent.police.uk. The police emphasise how critical community support is in locating Kimberly safely.

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