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COURT DRAMA Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

A mother of four remains in a coma nearly six months after suffering a severe head injury in her Lozells home, allegedly stabbed by her husband, Birmingham Crown Court heard. Madia Bano, 25, sustained a penetrating wound above her ear that fractured her skull and caused permanent brain damage. Prosecutors say her husband, Amir Khan, also 25, stabbed her and then called emergency services claiming she had fallen. Khan, a Pakistani national who entered the UK illegally and is currently an overstayer, denies charges of attempted murder and wounding with intent.

Grim Injuries Detailed

Opening the case, prosecutor Sally Howes KC told the court that a CT scan showed a sharp, slim blade had penetrated nine centimetres into Ms Bano’s brain, causing irreversible and life-threatening injuries. Medical experts described her condition as life-changing with a high risk of early death.

Emergency Call Claim

On 1 November last year at 10.32pm, Amir Khan called West Midlands Ambulance Service saying his wife had fallen ten minutes earlier, was unconscious, and had a head injury with minimal bleeding. He said her breathing was irregular and sometimes noisy.

Legal Proceedings Underway

Amir Khan was arrested at the hospital in the early hours of 2 November but declined to comment during police interviews. Prosecutors allege the stabbing was intentional, involving severe force with the intent to kill.

Family Impact And Immigration Status

The couple live with four children between their home behind a takeaway on Villa Road and Ms Bano’s parental address in Alum Rock. Khan’s asylum claim was refused in the past, and although granted leave to remain until March this year on family grounds, he currently remains an overstayer.

No Motive Required

“Motive is for the crime novel and TV thriller. The law doesn’t require a motive. What the law does require is intent to kill at the time of the unlawful attack,” said the prosecutor.

The trial continues at Birmingham Crown Court.

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