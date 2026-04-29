Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

The Environment Agency and Natural England have launched a major investigation after around 30,000 tonnes of shredded household waste were illegally dumped at Cave’s Inn Pits Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) near Shawell, Leicestershire. The site was discovered last week following public reports of foul odours, prompting officials to act to prevent further environmental damage.

Extensive Waste Dumped

The concealed site holds waste layers covered with soil, causing pollution to this protected SSSI. The Environment Agency is assessing the environmental impact, including monitoring local air and water quality, while warning the public to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation.

Strong Official Condemnation

Ian Jones, Area Director West Midlands at the Environment Agency, said: “This is a sickening case of large-scale illegal waste dumping, and we share the public’s disgust. We have launched an investigation with Natural England to find the criminals and ensure they pay the price for their despicable actions. We ask the public to stay away from the area, which is on private land, while we investigate. Anyone with information about this incident should please call our 24-hour hotline.”

Phil Hukin, Principal Manager for Leicestershire and Rutland at Natural England, added: “This site contained some of the best remaining areas of neutral marsh in Leicestershire. It is heartbreaking to see one of England’s precious sites of special scientific interest damaged like this. Our officers are working closely with Environment Agency colleagues to investigate this appalling crime.”

Call For Public Help

The Environment Agency urges anyone with information to contact their 24-hour hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 to assist the probe into this serious environmental crime.

Crackdown On Waste Crime

Illegal waste dumping costs the UK over £1 billion annually, harming communities and legal businesses. The Environment Agency’s new ’10 point plan’ targets waste criminals with tougher enforcement, increased budgets, and new policing powers to prevent offences like this across the country.