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SEX ATTACK Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

A 59-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon near Leicester Forest East M1 services, under suspicion of attempted rape following a sexual assault on a woman in her 20s. The attack happened on Saturday evening on Baines Lane, an access road linking the services with the A47 Hinckley Road.

Attack Details

Between 6.20pm and 6.40pm on 25 April, the woman was walking towards Hinckley Road when a man grabbed her from behind, pulled her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her. She shouted for help, prompting the attacker to flee towards the southbound services.

Police Response

Leicestershire Police detained the suspect around 4.45pm on 28 April at the southbound Leicester Forest East services. He remains in custody for questioning as the investigation continues.

Investigation Lead

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall from Signal, the force’s specialist rape and serious sexual assault team, is leading the inquiry. She thanked those who had provided information and urged anyone else with knowledge, especially HGV and other drivers who stopped at the services between 4pm and 7pm on 25 April, to come forward.

Call For Witnesses

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 26*238050.

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Topics :Crime

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