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KNIFE APPEAL East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

  Police in East Ham are appealing for witnesses after a stabbing in Central Park on Wednesday evening, 22 April. Officers responded at 17:24 to reports of a violent altercation involving around a dozen youths near the park’s water fountain. A 20-year-old man was found with stab wounds to his abdomen and taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service. His injuries were non-life-threatening, and he has since been discharged.

Daylight Split

The incident unfolded in broad daylight in a busy public park, raising concerns about public safety in the area. Detective Inspector Sam Lockstone from the Met’s North East Command Unit highlighted the serious nature of the attack, noting the potential for fatal consequences.

Daylight Split the Attack

So far, no arrests have been made as detectives continue their inquiries. Officers are urging anyone who was present or has footage related to the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Knife Crime Context

Despite a reported 11% drop in knife crime in East Ham over the past year, tackling violent offences remains a key focus for the Metropolitan Police. The use of weapons in this altercation underscores ongoing concerns about serious violence in the borough.

How To Help

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 quoting CAD 6025/22APR26, or to provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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