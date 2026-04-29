More than 500 officers from Cheshire Police and neighbouring forces launched a major raid on three properties linked to the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light in Crewe on Wednesday morning. The operation targets alleged serious sexual abuse, forced marriage, and modern slavery involving one victim within the group in 2023, at the site of the former Webb House orphanage.

Large-scale Arrests Made

Cheshire Police confirmed multiple arrests during the raid. Detectives are currently searching the premises as part of an ongoing investigation into the serious offences reported.

Police Reassure Public

Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley stressed the probe focuses solely on the allegations, not the religion itself. He assured residents that there is no threat to the wider community. Increased patrols have been deployed locally, and officers urge anyone with concerns to come forward.

Background on the Ahmadi Group

The Ahmadiyya Religion of Peace and Light is a Shia Islamic sect based in Crewe and active in around 40 countries. Its followers hold controversial and unusual beliefs, including theories about shapeshifting alien-human hybrids and conspiracies involving the Illuminati and George Washington.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigators remain committed to a thorough inquiry, working with partners to provide appropriate safeguarding and support to other group members as the case develops.