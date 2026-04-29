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Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to trace Gaynor Parris, 46, and Charles Campbell, 54, wanted in connection with multiple fraud, shop theft, and robbery incidents across Kirklees, specifically in the Mirfield area.

Suspect’s Details Released

Parris is described as 5ft 2in, medium build, with black shoulder-length hair. Campbell stands 6ft tall, slim, with short grey hair and possibly unshaven facial hair, speaking with a Scottish accent.

Known Local Haunts

Both individuals are known to frequent Mirfield and Heckmondwike. Police believe sightings in these areas could help their investigation.

How To Help the Police

Anyone who has seen the couple or has information is urged to contact the Kirklees Integrated Offender Management Unit via 101, quoting crime reference 13250706782, or use the West Yorkshire Police live chat.

Anonymous Tips Welcome

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

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