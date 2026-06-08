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MURDER PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Shot Dead in Finchley

Murder Investigation Launched After Woman Shot Dead in Finchley

Detectives have opened a murder investigation following the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman at a home in Dale Grove, Finchley, on the early hours of Monday, 8 June. London Ambulance Service paramedics called police around 00:15 after reports of gunshots. Despite emergency treatment, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rapid Police Response

Detective Chief Inspector Allam Bhangoo is leading the inquiry and confirmed no arrests have been made so far. Officers are working quickly to establish the full circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting.

Community Reassurance

The police have increased their presence in Finchley to reassure local residents concerned about the incident. DCI Bhangoo encourages anyone with information or who witnessed events around midnight to come forward.

Appeal For Evidence

Authorities are specifically seeking doorbell or dashcam footage from around 00:00 near Dale Grove to aid their investigation. Witnesses can report details to the police via 101 quoting reference 34/8JUN or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Ongoing Support And Procedures

The victim’s next of kin has been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers. A formal identification and post-mortem examination are expected to take place in due course.

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Topics :Crime

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