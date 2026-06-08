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DEATH PROBE Woman Arrested Over Manslaughter After Man Found Dead With Dogs in West Derby

Woman Arrested Over Manslaughter After Man Found Dead With Dogs in West Derby

A 55-year-old woman from West Derby has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the discovery of a man’s body and several dead dogs at a property. Merseyside Police are treating the death as unexplained and are investigating the circumstances, including possible animal neglect.

Unexplained Death Probed

Emergency services found the man deceased at his home, alongside a number of dogs, some of which had died. A post-mortem examination has been completed, with further toxicology tests ongoing to establish the cause of death.

Manslaughter And Neglect Charges

The arrested woman faces multiple allegations including manslaughter, ill treatment or willful neglect of a person, and causing unnecessary suffering to animals. Police and the RSPCA are jointly investigating the case to uncover all relevant details.

Police Seek Public Help

Officers are attempting to contact the deceased man’s next of kin and have appealed for anyone with information about the case or who may have known the victim to come forward and assist with inquiries.

Investigation In Early Stages

Acting Detective Chief Superintendent Helen Bennett said:

“Our thoughts at this time are with the family of the man who has sadly passed away. As this matter is clearly in the very early stages, we would ask people to avoid speculating and allow us to carry out our enquiries. Although we have arrested a person in connection with the investigation, we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.”

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Topics :Crime

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