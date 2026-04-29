Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

Dozens of schoolchildren escaped uninjured after a three-vehicle collision involving their coach, a tipper truck, and a car on the M27 near Southampton Airport this morning. The crash, which occurred at 9.35am in the outside lane westbound near Junction 4 for the M3, left the coach driver with a minor leg injury. Emergency services, including police and ambulance crews, attended the scene promptly.

Massive Emergency Response

Police officers, ambulance staff, and recovery vehicles were deployed immediately to manage the crash scene on the busy M27 motorway. Lanes three and four westbound were closed, causing heavy traffic delays with vehicles crawling at 11mph. National Highways expect to clear the incident between 2pm and 2.15pm, with traffic conditions returning to normal shortly after.

Children Safely Evacuated

About 30 children were seen standing safely in the motorway’s outside lane between Junctions 5 and 4. Emergency workers surrounded the group as they awaited further transport. An Eastleigh-based Xelabus vehicle arrived soon after to collect the youngsters from the roadside. Witnesses described seeing the school coach rear-end the lorry, with multiple vehicles involved along the roadside.

Driver Minor Injuries

The school coach driver was reported as having a minor leg injury and was initially trapped in the vehicle. No children were harmed, according to a police spokesperson. The adult on board was the only person injured in the incident.

Local Concern Expressed

Eastleigh’s Liberal Democrat MP Liz Jarvis voiced her concern about the crash, stating: “I am concerned to hear about the crash on the M27 near Southampton Airport and am monitoring the situation closely.” She also thanked emergency services for their swift response and extended her thoughts to everyone affected.

Ongoing Recovery And Traffic Impact

Authorities continue recovering vehicles from the scene, and motorists are advised to expect delays on the M27 while clearance operations remain underway.