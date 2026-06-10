West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a man committed indecent exposure on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, at around 1.25pm on 9 May. The suspect fled the scene on a pushbike. Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the individual.

Incident On Washwood Heath

The offence took place in broad daylight on a busy road, raising concerns about public safety in the area. Police are actively investigating to identify and apprehend the man involved.

Suspect Escapes On Bike

Following the incident, the man made off on a pushbike, which could be a vital lead for locating him. Officers believe public tips could help track his movements.

Police Call For Information

West Midlands Police urge anyone with details to come forward. Witnesses can contact them via Live Chat on the police website or call 101, quoting incident number 20/243656/26.