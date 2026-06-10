Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

FLASHER PROBE West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

West Midlands Police are appealing for information after a man committed indecent exposure on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, at around 1.25pm on 9 May. The suspect fled the scene on a pushbike. Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognises the individual.

Incident On Washwood Heath

The offence took place in broad daylight on a busy road, raising concerns about public safety in the area. Police are actively investigating to identify and apprehend the man involved.

Suspect Escapes On Bike

Following the incident, the man made off on a pushbike, which could be a vital lead for locating him. Officers believe public tips could help track his movements.

Police Call For Information

West Midlands Police urge anyone with details to come forward. Witnesses can contact them via Live Chat on the police website or call 101, quoting incident number 20/243656/26.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

HIT AND RUN Luke Wells Jailed for Dangerous Driving and Hit-and-Run in Sheerness

UK News
Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

UK News
Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

SLAVERY SENTANCE Couple Jailed for Modern Slavery Exploiting Worker in Cambridgeshire McDonald’s

UK News
Drug Dealer Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry and Cannabis Supply in Cambridge

DRUGS HAUL Drug Dealer Sentenced for Illegal Re-Entry and Cannabis Supply in Cambridge

Court News, UK News
Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

DEALER JAILED Man Jailed 31 Months for Drug Supply After Newmarket Police Stop

UK News
M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

FIRE CHAOS M25 Anticlockwise Closed After Vehicle Fire Causes 4 Mile Traffic Jam

UK News
Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

KNIFE CHARGES Two Men Charged Over Barking Stabbing Incident

UK News
Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

GASSED OVER PARKING DISPUTE Lymm Man Jailed Over Pepper Spray Attack in Parking Dispute

UK News
Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

VIOLENT OFFENDER Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

Court News, UK News
Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

DUO JAILED Morecambe Drivers Sentenced Over Death of Cyclist James Lawley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

CONCERN FOR WELFARE QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

UK News
QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

QEII Bridge Closed After Man Welfare Alert Sparks M25 Delays

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

FLASHER PROBE West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

UK News
West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

West Midlands Police Seek Man Over Washwood Heath Road Indecent Exposure

UK News

LONG GONE Met Police Hunt Absconded Prisoner Temitope Segun After Woolwich Escape

UK News

Met Police Hunt Absconded Prisoner Temitope Segun After Woolwich Escape

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Four Men Jailed Over Brutal 2025 Stabbing Murder of Denva Smith in Exmouth

MURDER VERDICT Four Men Jailed Over Brutal 2025 Stabbing Murder of Denva Smith in Exmouth

UK News
Four Men Jailed Over Brutal 2025 Stabbing Murder of Denva Smith in Exmouth

Four Men Jailed Over Brutal 2025 Stabbing Murder of Denva Smith in Exmouth

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

DRUGS BUST Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

UK News
Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

Tunbridge Wells Man Sentenced Over Drugs Hidden in Car Speakers

UK News
Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

POLICE UNDER ATTACK Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

UK News
Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

Woman Charged After Assaulting 12 West Midlands Police in Handsworth

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HELICOPTER TRAGEDY Pakistan Army Helicopter Crash Kills All Near Muzaffarabad

UK News

Pakistan Army Helicopter Crash Kills All Near Muzaffarabad

UK News
Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

POLICE EMERGENCY Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

UK News
Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

Air Ambulance Lands During Police Incident in Folkestone

UK News
Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

SWIFT EFFORTS Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

UK News
Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

Police Appeal After Burglary and Theft in New Ash Green

UK News
Watch Live