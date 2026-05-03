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CHANNEL TRAGEDY Two Women Die After Dinghy Technical Failure Near French Coast carrying 82 People

Bodies of 27 Channel Tragedy Victims Repatriated to Iraqi Kurdistan After Deadliest Crossing Disaster

French authorities reported a dinghy carrying 82 people left Neufchâtel-Hardelot shortly after 1:30am on May 3 but suffered a technical failure at sea, causing it to drift and run aground on the French shoreline. Emergency crews found the bodies of two women in their 20s, believed to be Sudanese, while 17 migrants were rescued, and others were critically injured. The incident highlights ongoing dangers in Channel crossings.

Fatal Dinghy Breakdown

The boat began drifting after a technical issue at sea and eventually ran aground near Neufchâtel-Hardelot. Emergency services rushed to the scene, discovering two women dead and several passengers badly injured.

Critical Injuries Reported

Three people remain in critical condition with burns from a mix of fuel and seawater, while five others were hospitalised. Fourteen were classified as being in a relative emergency state after rescue efforts.

Major Rescue Operation

Seventeen migrants were pulled from the water and transferred to a French coastguard vessel before arriving at Boulogne-sur-Mer. Multiple agencies, including coastguards, gendarmerie, rescue teams, and aerial support, coordinated the response.

Ongoing Investigation Launched

The Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor’s office is investigating to determine the full circumstances surrounding the dinghy’s failure. The identities of the deceased women are being formally confirmed.

Channel Crossing Risks

This tragedy comes amid continued attempts to reach Kent via small boats, with officials warning of dangers from smugglers and overcrowded vessels crossing the English Channel.

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