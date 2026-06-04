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ECO TRANSPORT Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

Brighton & Hove Launches Shared Electric Cargo Bike Scheme

Brighton & Hove residents and businesses have access to a new green transport option following the launch of a shared electric cargo bike pilot. The scheme, delivered by OurBike in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council and the University of Brighton, launched after the city’s selection by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel England Innovation Fund.

Shared Bikes Hit The Streets

A network of shared electric cargo bikes is now available at key local spots, including Rotunda Café in Preston Park, Detroit Club in Kemptown, and Platform in Hove. More locations will join the scheme in the coming weeks, expanding the reach across Brighton & Hove.

Designed For Practical Use

These e-cargo bikes can carry up to two children, an adult, or bulky items like shopping, small furniture, or business deliveries. The goal is to offer a realistic alternative to short car trips, improving sustainable active travel options for everyday needs.

Easy Access Via Mobile App

Users can hire the bikes using the OurBike app to reserve and unlock each e-bike through smart lock technology. Rental costs are set at £5 per hour or £1.25 per 15 minutes, with new users getting free ride time – 60 minutes for residents and 180 minutes for businesses – to encourage uptake.

Promoting Green Travel

Emma Hughes, General Manager at OurBike, said: “This pilot is about making cargo bikes a realistic option for everyday life in Brighton & Hove, not just for people who can afford to own one or store one at home. We want these bikes to feel practical, visible, and easy to use for local residents and businesses.” She added that shared e-cargo bikes can replace many car journeys, supporting cleaner, active travel in the city.

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