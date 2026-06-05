Swindon Juror Jailed for Illegal Research in Sexual Offence Trial

A Swindon man has been sentenced after admitting to illegally researching a victim’s partner during a sexual offence trial at Gloucester Crown Court in November 2024. Peter Taylor, 34, breached the Juries Act by carrying out unauthorised research and sharing the findings with other jurors, prompting a police investigation that disrupted the trial proceedings.

Jurors Rule Break Exposed

While serving as a juror, Taylor discovered that the victim’s partner had a criminal record from previous imprisonment. He encouraged fellow jurors to investigate as well, describing the partner as “really not a nice guy at all.” The jury foreperson reported Taylor’s misconduct to the court clerk, exposing the breach.

Trial Undermined By Research

Following the discovery of Taylor’s actions, he was removed from the jury and Wiltshire Police launched an investigation. The trial continued with 11 jurors but ended in a hung jury, necessitating a retrial to ensure justice for the victims.

Sentencing And Legal Fallout

Taylor admitted the offence during his police interview and was charged with breaching the Juries Act. On 4 June 2026, Gloucester Crown Court sentenced him to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Police Stress Jury Integrity