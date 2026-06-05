Four Arrested After Man Stabbed to Death in Sparkbrook Birmingham

West Midlands Police have arrested four individuals following the fatal stabbing of a man in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, on the evening of 4 June. Officers were called to Walford Road at around 6.20pm after a man believed to be in his 40s was attacked. Despite emergency efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at approximately 7pm.

Targeted Incident

Police believe the attack was targeted and involved people known to each other. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing.

Arrests Made

A 29-year-old man was arrested overnight in the Bristol area on suspicion of murder. Additionally, three others were detained in Bristol on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four suspects are being transferred to West Midlands Police for questioning.

Public Appeal For Information

Officers have set up a dedicated portal for locals to submit photos, videos, or any information to help with the inquiry. Those with CCTV, mobile phone, or dashcam footage from the Walford Road area around 6.20pm on 4 June are urged to come forward. Information can be shared via the West Midlands Police public portal or by calling 101 quoting log 4881 of 4 June.

Support For Victims Family

Officers are providing support to the victim’s family during this difficult time, with the police expressing their condolences as the investigation continues.