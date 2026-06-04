Three Royal Navy Crew Killed in Devon Merlin Helicopter Crash

A Royal Navy Merlin helicopter crashed near Sourton Down, Devon, during a late-night training exercise on June 3, killing all three crew members on board, including a female pilot and two male crew. Emergency services, including Devon and Cornwall Police and fire crews, responded to the scene after the aircraft caught fire and came down near Okehampton. The crash site caused road closures around the A30 and A386.

High-ranking Condolences

General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, expressed his deep sorrow for the tragedy, offering condolences to the families and friends of the crew. Princess Catherine, Commander-in-Chief of the Navy’s Fleet Air Arm, also paid tribute alongside the King, who will send private letters of condolence. Defence Secretary John Healey described the crew as having served with excellence and said they will be dearly missed.

Details And Witness Reports

Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and saw the helicopter flying unusually low before a flash of light and a subsequent bang. Local residents recounted hearing the noise shake their homes around 3.15am, with heavy rain, strong winds, and poor visibility at the time. Photographs show debris scattered across the field with burnt patches where the helicopter landed.

Emergency Response And Investigation

Devon and Cornwall Police and multiple emergency services including fire and mountain rescue teams, attended the crash site, working through the day. Several road closures remain in place. The Ministry of Defence confirmed the deaths and requested a period of grace before releasing further information. An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the helicopter crash.

Merlin Helicopter Role

The AgustaWestland Merlin Mk4 helicopter involved is operated by the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm and typically carries three crew members and 24 troops. Merlins are used for anti-submarine warfare, troop transport, search and rescue, and maritime patrol. While the Merlin has a strong safety record, there have been previous incidents, including a 2024 ditching that resulted in the loss of a pilot. The helicopter fleet has been active since 2000.