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PRISON SCANDAL Prison Watchdog Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis to Liverpool Inmate

Prison Watchdog Jailed for Smuggling Cannabis to Liverpool Inmate

Helen Spree, 63, former chairwoman of HMP Liverpool’s Independent Monitoring Board, has been jailed for five years and three months after smuggling cannabis, mobile phones, and other contraband to a life-sentence inmate and others at the prison. The former business executive developed an inappropriate relationship with Dylan Westall, 35, who was serving a stabbing-in-enfield-in-2017/">life sentence for the manslaughter of 17-year-old James Meadows in Merseyside.

Corrupt Role Exposed

Spree began volunteering with the Independent Monitoring Board in 2017 and became chairwoman in January 2021, giving her unsupervised access and a set of keys within HMP Liverpool. Her position enabled her to smuggle drugs and phones into the prison, avoiding detection.

Inappropriate Contacts

She sent explicit messages, images, and videos to Westall and two other inmates over a 20-month period. Evidence also revealed she warned prisoners about prison cell searches and officer deployments, helping them evade detection.

Large-scale Cannabis Operation

The scale of deliveries was significant enough for Spree to describe herself as the prisoners’ “version of Deliveroo.” A police probe launched after prison intelligence reports uncovered the smuggling and messaging activities.

Guilty Pleas And Sentences

  • Spree pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office, conspiracy to supply cannabis, and conspiracy to convey prohibited items into prison.
  • Dylan Westall and Thomas Porterfield, 44, also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis and convey prohibited items, receiving additional sentences.
  • Additional inmates and Westall’s brother, Michael Westall, were given suspended sentences for involvement in the conspiracy.

Judges’ Remarks And Context

Judge Neil Flewitt KC described Spree’s crimes as “deliberate offences” requiring careful planning and noted no financial gain was involved. Instead, Spree gained self-esteem and a sense of purpose by engaging with hardened criminals. The court acknowledged she was vulnerable to manipulation due to a history of abuse and trauma. Detective Superintendent Claire Maguire from the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit condemned Spree’s actions as a calculated betrayal that compromised prison security and public trust.

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