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ON LINE FALLOUT Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

A former Hampshire Constabulary officer has been forced into hiding after being falsely identified online as an officer involved in the arrest of Henry Nowak, who was fatally stabbed in Southampton in December 2025. Christi Hill, who left the force in April 2024, has faced widespread online abuse and threats due to the misinformation circulating on social media and AI platforms.

Wrongful Targeting

Ms Hill’s name and photo, taken from a previous national police bravery award, have been misused to falsely link her to the arrest. She denies any involvement in the incident in which 18-year-old Henry Nowak was handcuffed and denied urgent medical help while dying from stab wounds.

Force Criticised Over Support

Despite fear for her safety, Ms Hill says she has received little support from Hampshire Constabulary to address the false accusations. Her mother described the situation as “terrible”, highlighting the distress caused by the online harassment and death threats.

Case Sparks Online Anger

Anger over the incident and the force’s handling has triggered protests in Southampton with claims of “two-tier policing. Hampshire Constabulary has not named any officers involved and condemned the spread of dangerous misinformation that fuels division and fear.

Ongoing Investigation

The Independent Office for Police Conduct continues to investigate Hampshire Police’s actions on the night of the stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing. The force has urged the public to avoid harmful speculation while the inquiry is underway.

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