Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

Emergency services rushed to the University of Surrey’s Manor Park Student Village in Guildford at 10am after a man in his 50s was shot with a crossbow in broad daylight. Surrey Police arrested a 21-year-old former student from Saudi Arabia on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries while students locked themselves in their rooms amid the chaos.

Student Homes Locked Down

Terrified students confined themselves to their rooms following the shooting, unsure of what had unfolded on campus. Many initially thought there had been a gunshot, forcing them to remain in lockdown throughout the day. “I had no idea what was going on, it was really frightening,” one student said.

Attack Details Emerge

A witness revealed the suspect, reportedly an ex-student staying overnight against university rules, fired three shots from an automatic crossbow at a security guard during an altercation. Two of the shots hit the guard, who managed to call for help before two passing students restrained the attacker. The suspect was described as acting erratically at the time.

Police Confirm Arrest

Surrey Police confirmed the 21-year-old Saudi national’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody as the investigation continues. Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen stated the force is not seeking any other individuals related to the incident and is working closely with university officials.

University Response

University of Surrey representatives confirmed the incident occurred around 9:50am on their Manor Park campus and that police responded promptly. The seriously injured security team member is receiving medical care, with full support provided to the police investigation. The university assured the public no further suspects are being sought.

Police Appeal For Information

Surrey Police have urged anyone who witnessed the attack or has information to come forward. Witnesses should quote reference PR/45260065706 when contacting the force or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.