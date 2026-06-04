Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

CAMPUS ATTACK Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

Man Shot with Crossbow at University of Surrey as Student Arrested

Emergency services rushed to the University of Surrey’s Manor Park Student Village in Guildford at 10am after a man in his 50s was shot with a crossbow in broad daylight. Surrey Police arrested a 21-year-old former student from Saudi Arabia on suspicion of attempted murder. The victim was hospitalised with serious injuries while students locked themselves in their rooms amid the chaos.

Student Homes Locked Down

Terrified students confined themselves to their rooms following the shooting, unsure of what had unfolded on campus. Many initially thought there had been a gunshot, forcing them to remain in lockdown throughout the day. “I had no idea what was going on, it was really frightening,” one student said.

Attack Details Emerge

A witness revealed the suspect, reportedly an ex-student staying overnight against university rules, fired three shots from an automatic crossbow at a security guard during an altercation. Two of the shots hit the guard, who managed to call for help before two passing students restrained the attacker. The suspect was described as acting erratically at the time.

Police Confirm Arrest

Surrey Police confirmed the 21-year-old Saudi national’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody as the investigation continues. Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen stated the force is not seeking any other individuals related to the incident and is working closely with university officials.

University Response

University of Surrey representatives confirmed the incident occurred around 9:50am on their Manor Park campus and that police responded promptly. The seriously injured security team member is receiving medical care, with full support provided to the police investigation. The university assured the public no further suspects are being sought.

Police Appeal For Information

Surrey Police have urged anyone who witnessed the attack or has information to come forward. Witnesses should quote reference PR/45260065706 when contacting the force or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Three Royal Navy Personnel Killed After Helicopter Crashes Near Okehampton

Three Royal Navy Personnel Killed After Helicopter Crashes Near Okehampton

Breaking News, UK News
Hampshire Police Chief Apologises Over False Racism Claims in Henry Nowak

POLICE APOLOGY Hampshire Police Chief Apologises Over False Racism Claims in Henry Nowak

UK News
Ministry of Defence Confirms Death of Lance Corporal James Freeman in Iraq

MILITARY LOSS Ministry of Defence Confirms Death of Lance Corporal James Freeman in Iraq

UK News
YouTube Alibi Fails as Lisburn Man Sentenced for Lurgan Mu

STRIKE YouTube Alibi Fails as Lisburn Man Sentenced for Lurgan Mu

UK News
Clifton George Found Guilty of Stabbing Partner 31 Times in Stoke Newington

VIOLENT KNIFE ATTACK Clifton George Found Guilty of Stabbing Partner 31 Times in Stoke Newington

UK News
David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

TRIBUTES PAID David Millard Dies in Wroughton Motorbike Collision on A4361

UK News
Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

SCUMBAG Maidstone Mother and Daughter Jailed for Elderly Fraud Spree

UK News
Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

BABY MURDER Man Charged With Murder of Baby in Salisbury Appears in Court

UK News
Tommy Robinson Sparks Controversy at Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Case

SOUTHAMPTON PROTEST Tommy Robinson Sparks Controversy at Southampton Protest Over Henry Nowak Case

UK News
Eleven Police Injured in Southampton Violence Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site

POLICE VIOLENCE Eleven Police Injured in Southampton Violence Near Henry Nowak Stabbing Site

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Father Denies Abuse as Court Hears Baby Preston’s Tragic Case

TRIAL UPDATE Father Denies Abuse as Court Hears Baby Preston’s Tragic Case

UK News
Father Denies Abuse as Court Hears Baby Preston’s Tragic Case

Father Denies Abuse as Court Hears Baby Preston’s Tragic Case

UK News
Man Charged with 19 Voyeurism Offences in Islington

SERIAL OFFENDER Man Charged with 19 Voyeurism Offences in Islington

UK News
Man Charged with 19 Voyeurism Offences in Islington

Man Charged with 19 Voyeurism Offences in Islington

UK News
Teens Denied Murder in Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

CREDIBILITY CHALLENGED Teens Denied Murder in Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

UK News
Teens Denied Murder in Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

Teens Denied Murder in Irvine Beach Stabbing of Kayden Moy

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

POLICE ABUSE Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

UK News
Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

Met Police Officer Dismissed for Assaulting Detained Man in Hospital

UK News
Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

POLITICAL UPRISING Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

UK News
Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

Albania Protests Escalate as Crowds Storm PM’s Office in Tirana

UK News
Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

DRUG FUEL BENDER Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

UK News
Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

Callum Howe on Trial for Hartlepool Hatchet Murder of Mohammed Rasul

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

UK News
Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

Police Appeal After 10-Year-Old Judiah Goes Missing in Plaistow London

UK News
Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

ON LINE FALLOUT Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

UK News
Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

Ex-Hampshire Officer Forced Into Safe House Over False Online Claims

UK News
Fexofenadine Tablets for Spring Allergies When Hay Fever Hits Hard

Fexofenadine Tablets for Spring Allergies When Hay Fever Hits Hard

UK News
Fexofenadine Tablets for Spring Allergies When Hay Fever Hits Hard

Fexofenadine Tablets for Spring Allergies When Hay Fever Hits Hard

UK News
Watch Live