Bobby Bloomfield 12 Dies After Serious Incident in Brentwood Pilgrims Hatch

Essex Police have confirmed the death of 12-year-old Bobby Bloomfield following a serious incident near Ashwells Road in Pilgrims Hatch, Brentwood, on Sunday, 7 June. Bobby sustained critical injuries shortly before 5:40pm and was rushed to the hospital, where he tragically died.

Family Grief

Bobby’s family expressed their heartbreak, saying, “Losing a child is every parent’s nightmare. We are living that nightmare, and no words can ever explain how we are feeling. Bobby brought light and life into all our lives, and we have lost that forever. The hole he has left can never be filled.” They have requested privacy while they cope with their devastating loss.

Family Griefbobby Court

Officers continue to support Bobby’s family and appeal for the public’s help. Essex Police have urged people not to speculate to protect potential future court proceedings related to the case.

Two Arrested On Murder Suspicion

Two individuals from Pilgrims Hatch, a 15-year-old boy and a 43-year-old man, remain in custody on suspicion of murder. The police have secured a magistrates’ warrant to extend their detention as investigations continue.

Public Information Appeal

Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact Essex Police via their dedicated public information sharing portal to aid the ongoing inquiry.