Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London is investigating a stabbing attack in Golders Green on 29 April, where two men were stabbed by a suspect who also tried to stab police officers. Armed officers and local police responded at 11:16am to Highfield Avenue following emergency calls. The attacker was tasered and arrested, while the two victims, aged 76 and 34, remain in stable condition in the hospital.

Suspect Apprehended At Scene

The 45-year-old British man, originally from Somalia, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police tasered him during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and has since been discharged and moved to a London police station, where he is in custody.

Related Incident In South East

Police are also probing a separate incident early on 29 April in Great Dover Street, SE1. The same suspect is believed to have had a knife-related dispute with an occupant, who sustained minor injuries. Despite immediate police searches, the suspect was not found at the time but was later arrested in Golders Green.

Declared Terror Incident

Police have confirmed the Golders Green attack as a terrorist incident. Searches at a South East London address connected to the suspect are ongoing as detectives link the two events and investigate further.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detectives urge anyone with information to come forward to assist the probe. Information can be provided in confidence by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.gov.uk/ACT.

Heightened Security In London

A significant policing operation remains active, featuring visible and specialised police units, aimed at reassuring the public and preventing further attacks amid ongoing counterterrorism efforts.