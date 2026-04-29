Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TERROR STABBING Man Arrested After Terror Stabbing Attack in Golders Green London

Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) London is investigating a stabbing attack in Golders Green on 29 April, where two men were stabbed by a suspect who also tried to stab police officers. Armed officers and local police responded at 11:16am to Highfield Avenue following emergency calls. The attacker was tasered and arrested, while the two victims, aged 76 and 34, remain in stable condition in the hospital.

Suspect Apprehended At Scene

The 45-year-old British man, originally from Somalia, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after police tasered him during the incident. He was taken to the hospital and has since been discharged and moved to a London police station, where he is in custody.

Related Incident In South East

Police are also probing a separate incident early on 29 April in Great Dover Street, SE1. The same suspect is believed to have had a knife-related dispute with an occupant, who sustained minor injuries. Despite immediate police searches, the suspect was not found at the time but was later arrested in Golders Green.

Declared Terror Incident

Police have confirmed the Golders Green attack as a terrorist incident. Searches at a South East London address connected to the suspect are ongoing as detectives link the two events and investigate further.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detectives urge anyone with information to come forward to assist the probe. Information can be provided in confidence by calling 0800 555 111 or reporting online at www.gov.uk/ACT.

Heightened Security In London

A significant policing operation remains active, featuring visible and specialised police units, aimed at reassuring the public and preventing further attacks amid ongoing counterterrorism efforts.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

COACH CRASH Dozens of Children Safe After Three-Vehicle Crash on M27 Near Southampton Airport

UK News
Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

WASTE SCANDAL Major Probe into Illegal Waste Dumping at Leicestershire SSSI

UK News
East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

KNIFE APPEAL East Ham Police Seek Witnesses to Park Stabbing Attack

UK News
Man Fatally Stabbed in Redditch Underpass as Police Launch Murder Probe

MURDER INVESIGATION Man Fatally Stabbed in Redditch Underpass as Police Launch Murder Probe

Breaking News, UK News
Two Stabbed in Golders Green by Knifeman Targeting Jewish Community

KNIFE RAMPAGE Two Stabbed in Golders Green by Knifeman Targeting Jewish Community

Breaking News, UK News
Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

FORECOURT ATTACK Assault Probe Underway After Incident at Ramsgate Texaco Petrol Station

UK News
Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

COURT DRAMA Husband on Trial for Attempted Murder of Wife Left Brain-Damaged in Lozells

UK News
Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

POLICE APPEAL Digger Ram Raid Steals ATM from Co-op in Sutton, Police Seek Witnesses

UK News
Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

IN COURT Two Afghan Men Charged With Rape in Plymouth Sherford

UK News
Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

SENTANCE OUTRAGE Teen Rapist Avoids Jail in Bedfordshire Case Sparking Outrage

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

DNA BREAKTHROUGH Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

UK News
Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

Lorry Driver Jailed for Raping Teenager in Greenhithe Lorry Cab

UK News
Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

MAJOR RAID Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

Breaking News, UK News
Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

Mass Police Raid Targets Ahmadi Group Over Abuse Claims in Crewe

Breaking News, UK News
Four Drug Dealers Jailed in Medway County Line Crackdown

DRUGS BUST Four Drug Dealers Jailed in Medway County Line Cracked

UK News
Four Drug Dealers Jailed in Medway County Line Crackdown

Four Drug Dealers Jailed in Medway County Line Cracked

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

SEX ATTACK Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

UK News
Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

Man Arrested Over Sexual Assault Near Leicester Forest East M1 Services

UK News
Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

UK News
Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

Cronos Dental Clinic Is Britons’ First Choice for Dental Tourism in Europe

UK News
Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

POLICE UPDATE Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Breaking News, UK News
Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Man Arrested After Barnet Stabbing Leaves Two Men Injured

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

UK News
Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

Police Appeal To Trace Wanted Kirklees Couple Over Fraud And Theft

UK News
Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

TERROR STABBING Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

UK News
Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

Barnet Stabbing Declared Terror Attack as Suspect Held

UK News
Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

ASSET RECOVERY Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

UK News
Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

Sheffield Drug Trafficker Ordered to Repay £14,600 for Designer Clothes

UK News
Watch Live