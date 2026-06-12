Ibrahim Daly Jailed for Attempted Rape in Glasgow Green May 2024

A 23-year-old Syrian-born man, Ibrahim Daly, has been sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to rape a stranger in Glasgow Green. The incident occurred late at night on 6 May 2024 after Daly met the woman in Glasgow city centre and accompanied her to the park. Struggling with the victim, Daly tried to force himself on her before she managed to fight him off. He was later identified on CCTV fleeing the scene.

Violent Attack Condemned

Daly was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow, where the judge described the assault as violent and sustained. The court highlighted that the victim had trusted Daly, a complete stranger, with her safety.

Evidence Secures Conviction

Police relied on CCTV footage showing Daly’s flight from the scene shortly after the attack, which was crucial in securing the conviction for attempted rape.

Additional Court Orders

Alongside the prison sentence, a non-harassment order was imposed on Daly. Authorities are also considering deportation to Syria once he has served his term.