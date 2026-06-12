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CORUPTION PROBE Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

Albania SPAK Seizes €128m in Notary Accounts Over Zvërnec Land Deals

Albania’s Special Prosecution Office Against Corruption and Organised Crime (SPAK) has frozen over €128 million held in notary Amela Mukaj’s accounts linked to controversial Zvërnec land sales, part of an expanding probe into Kushner-backed coastal resort developments. The preventive seizure order was issued on 10 June and targets funds relating to three land sale contracts, all dated 24 April 2026.

Massive Asset Freeze

The €128 million seized includes €110.2 million from a contract between Artur Shehu and Albanian Land Development sh.pk, €10 million from transactions involving Ferdinand and Burbuqe Sulaj, and over €8 million from a further contract with the same parties—all held in one account registered to Mukaj. SPAK described the seizure as targeting movable assets and euro-denominated monetary funds connected to the three deals.

Links To Kushner Development

The investigation reveals the funds were meant for Artur Shehu’s property purchases through Albanian Land Development, which served as an intermediary for companies owned by Qatar’s Al-Qayat brothers. The land involved forms part of the Zvërnec area set for development under the resort project backed by Jared Kushner’s investment firm Affinity Partners.

Additional Seizures In Luxury Resort

Assets tied to Erion and Adrian Ramaj, nephews of a local figure called “Miri i Xhike,” have also been seized. Their holdings include villas in the Green Coast development, a high-end resort complex on Albania’s southern coast, further expanding the scope of SPAK’s investigation.

Public Outcry And Protests

The seizures come amid wider scrutiny over the 2024 removal of protected status from land in the Vjosa-Narta and Zvërnec areas, which paved the way for large-scale tourism projects. The case has sparked mass protests in Tirana, with thousands demanding transparency and accountability regarding land transfers tied to the Kushner-linked development.

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